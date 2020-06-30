Seven dead in Pakistan Stock Exchange raid

A group armed with guns and grenades have attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi in a bid to take hostages, killing two guards and a policeman.

Security forces have killed all four attackers, security officials say.

Separatist insurgents from the troubled southwest province of Balochistan claimed responsibility, senior counter-terrorism official Raja Umar Khattab said.

Sindh Rangers paramilitary force director-general Omer Ahmed Bukhari said all attackers were killed within eight minutes of the raid on Monday.

"They had come to carry out an attack inside the building and take hostages inside," he told media.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said the gunmen attacked with grenades and guns after pulling up in a silver car.

Two guards and a policeman were killed and seven people were wounded, Deputy Inspector General Sharjil Kharal told media.

A counter-terrorism official told Reuters the attackers were carrying significant quantities of ammunition and grenades in backpacks.

Brokerage employee Asad Javed said he heard gunfire and an explosion and people scattered for safety.

"We locked ourselves in our offices," he said.

Bukhari said the attack could not have been carried out without the support of "hostile intelligence agencies" and India's Research and Analysis Wing was one of the primary suspects.

"But at the moment we have to collect evidence to establish the supporters," he said.

Pakistan prime ministerial aide Moeed Yusuf and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi both said the attack was sponsored by hostile foreign elements.

Nuclear-armed foes India and Pakistan often accuse each other of being behind cross-border attacks.

Pakistan has regularly blamed India for supporting Baloch separatists.

Delhi rejected the charge, which external affairs spokesman Anurag Srivastava said was an attempt by Pakistan to blame India for domestic problems.

"Unlike Pakistan, India has no hesitation in condemning terrorism anywhere in the world, including in Karachi," Srivastava said.

The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility in a brief message on a Twitter account set up shortly before the raid, describing it as a "self-sacrificing" attack by its Majeed brigade.

The account was suspended shortly after the attack.

Separatists have been fighting for years in Balochistan, complaining its gas and mineral wealth is unfairly exploited by Pakistan's richer, more powerful provinces.

The Majeed brigade also took responsibility for an attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi in 2018.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange did not suspend trading during Monday's attack.

Its main KSE-100 index dropped 220 points briefly but later recovered and closed the day 242 points (0.7 per cent) higher.