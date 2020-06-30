World

Seven dead in Pakistan Stock Exchange raid

By AAP Newswire

Security officials outside the Pakistan Stock Exchange - AAP

1 of 1

A group armed with guns and grenades have attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi in a bid to take hostages, killing two guards and a policeman.

Security forces have killed all four attackers, security officials say.

Separatist insurgents from the troubled southwest province of Balochistan claimed responsibility, senior counter-terrorism official Raja Umar Khattab said.

Sindh Rangers paramilitary force director-general Omer Ahmed Bukhari said all attackers were killed within eight minutes of the raid on Monday.

"They had come to carry out an attack inside the building and take hostages inside," he told media.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said the gunmen attacked with grenades and guns after pulling up in a silver car.

Two guards and a policeman were killed and seven people were wounded, Deputy Inspector General Sharjil Kharal told media.

A counter-terrorism official told Reuters the attackers were carrying significant quantities of ammunition and grenades in backpacks.

Brokerage employee Asad Javed said he heard gunfire and an explosion and people scattered for safety.

"We locked ourselves in our offices," he said.

Bukhari said the attack could not have been carried out without the support of "hostile intelligence agencies" and India's Research and Analysis Wing was one of the primary suspects.

"But at the moment we have to collect evidence to establish the supporters," he said.

Pakistan prime ministerial aide Moeed Yusuf and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi both said the attack was sponsored by hostile foreign elements.

Nuclear-armed foes India and Pakistan often accuse each other of being behind cross-border attacks.

Pakistan has regularly blamed India for supporting Baloch separatists.

Delhi rejected the charge, which external affairs spokesman Anurag Srivastava said was an attempt by Pakistan to blame India for domestic problems.

"Unlike Pakistan, India has no hesitation in condemning terrorism anywhere in the world, including in Karachi," Srivastava said.

The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility in a brief message on a Twitter account set up shortly before the raid, describing it as a "self-sacrificing" attack by its Majeed brigade.

The account was suspended shortly after the attack.

Separatists have been fighting for years in Balochistan, complaining its gas and mineral wealth is unfairly exploited by Pakistan's richer, more powerful provinces.

The Majeed brigade also took responsibility for an attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi in 2018.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange did not suspend trading during Monday's attack.

Its main KSE-100 index dropped 220 points briefly but later recovered and closed the day 242 points (0.7 per cent) higher.

Latest articles

News

Penny pinching council

Julie Reed Shepparton What a greedy council Greater Shepparton has become with its penny-pinching. The Geelong council recently notified ratepayers saying, ‘Municipal Charges have been removed from annual rates’. Obviously a $195 reduction on...

John Lewis
News

Greater Shepparton Secondary College “SPARC program” to help disengaged youth in region

Greater Shepparton Secondary College’s program for disengaged students will be rolled out during Term 3. But a date has not been set for when it will begin at Invergordon Primary School, which closed in 2018, and has been flagged as the most...

Madi Chwasta
News

Invergordon residents “kept in dark” about potential GSSC rural annex

Invergordon residents say they have been “kept in the dark” about a rural annex for disengaged Greater Shepparton Secondary College students to be based in their town. About 20 residents met with Member for Ovens Valley Tim McCurdy at the closed...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

World

Indictment ‘surprised’ Assange’s lawyers

A superseding US indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is yet to be served to his lawyers or the UK court hearing his extradition appeal.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump says China trade deal ‘fully intact’

White House adviser Peter Navarro said a trade deal between the US and China was “over”, but President Donald Trump has since declared it “fully intact”.

AAP Newswire
World

Two dead in Northern California shooting

A gunman has shot dead one person and wounded four others at a Walmart distribution centre in Northern California, before police shot him dead.

AAP Newswire