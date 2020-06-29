World

Indictment ‘surprised’ Assange’s lawyers

By AAP Newswire

Assange's lawyers were surprised by a superceding indictment. - AAP

1 of 1

The impact of a superceding US indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is still being considered by both the prosecution and the defence in his UK extradition hearing.

The 48-year-old did not appear for a routine call-over hearing at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Monday.

Assange is fighting extradition to the US to face 17 charges of violating the US Espionage Act and one of conspiring to commit computer intrusion.

The US Department of Justice made fresh allegations last week that Assange recruited hackers at conferences in Europe and Asia to provide WikiLeaks with classified information, including military secrets.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser said she had received an email about the superceding indictment, but defence lawyers were annoyed.

Prosecution barrister Joel Smith said both parties were still considering the impact of the superceding indictment.

"If we need to involve the court ... then we will inform the court at the appropriate time," he said.

Barrister Mark Summers said via telephone that the defence only heard about the new indictment against Assange from media reports.

"We were surprised to hear about it in the media," he told the court.

Mr Summers said the fresh allegations could impact the upcoming case management hearings.

The defence is due to provide the court with its final evidence on July 10.

Assange did not to attend due to the coronvirus risk and hasn't been seen in court for about three months.

Smith said that the prosecution's psychologist hadn't been able to assess Assange in prison due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Judge Baraitser said Belmarsh prison officials had emailed her to say that he was not unwell, he was refusing to attend.

The judge said Assange could only be absent if he was actually unwell, not if he was worried about becoming ill.

She said if he did not attend the next call-over on July 27 he would have to provide a medical certificate.

Mr Summers said that the defence could do that if required.

The Australian is accused of publishing thousands of secret US diplomatic and military files, some of which revealed alleged war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He's also accused of trying to recruit hackers to provide WikiLeaks with classified US information.

The charges carry a total of 175 years' imprisonment.

Latest articles

News

Penny pinching council

Julie Reed Shepparton What a greedy council Greater Shepparton has become with its penny-pinching. The Geelong council recently notified ratepayers saying, ‘Municipal Charges have been removed from annual rates’. Obviously a $195 reduction on...

John Lewis
News

Greater Shepparton Secondary College “SPARC program” to help disengaged youth in region

Greater Shepparton Secondary College’s program for disengaged students will be rolled out during Term 3. But a date has not been set for when it will begin at Invergordon Primary School, which closed in 2018, and has been flagged as the most...

Madi Chwasta
News

Invergordon residents “kept in dark” about potential GSSC rural annex

Invergordon residents say they have been “kept in the dark” about a rural annex for disengaged Greater Shepparton Secondary College students to be based in their town. About 20 residents met with Member for Ovens Valley Tim McCurdy at the closed...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

World

Trump says China trade deal ‘fully intact’

White House adviser Peter Navarro said a trade deal between the US and China was “over”, but President Donald Trump has since declared it “fully intact”.

AAP Newswire
World

Two dead in Northern California shooting

A gunman has shot dead one person and wounded four others at a Walmart distribution centre in Northern California, before police shot him dead.

AAP Newswire
World

US, India, China see virus cases soar

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections per day has surged to a new high of 40,000 in the United States while India also registered a new record.

AAP Newswire