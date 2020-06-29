World

Coronavirus ‘a disaster’ for UK: Johnson

By AAP Newswire

Boris Johnson says the coronavirus has been a disaster for the UK. - AAP

1 of 1

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the coronavirus crisis has been a disaster for the United Kingdom but it is not the right time for an inquiry into missteps.

"This has been a disaster," Johnson told Times Radio on Monday.

"Let's not mince our words, I mean this has been an absolute nightmare for the country and the country has gone through a profound shock."

He said, though, that this was not the right time for an inquiry in the handling of the crisis.

Johnson, who spent time in intensive care battling COVID-19, said the government owed it to all those who have died and suffered to look at exactly "what went wrong and when".

"I totally understand that and we will. I happen to think that the moment is not right now, ... when everybody is flat out, I don't think the moment is right now for consecrating a huge amount of official time to all of that.

"But we are learning lessons the whole time."

Johnson said reports of him looking wraithlike were complete nonsense.

"When I came out of hospital I did notice there were occasional pieces in the papers saying I was looking a bit wraithlike, or something someone said," Johnson said.

"Complete nonsense I want you to know.

"I am feeling very well, yes thank you, again thanks to our National Health Service," he said.

Asked whether he thought every day about the high level of total deaths and infection rates in Britain from the novel coronavirus, Johnson said: "Every day ... What we've got is the curve going in the direction roughly that they thought it would. It is very slowly coming down."

"The crucial thing is to make sure that we're ready to crack down on local flare ups and that's why we have the wack-a-mole strategy."

Latest articles

Other sport

Cam Gannon aims to end WA’s Shield drought

WA have not won a Sheffield Shield title in 21 years, but last season’s leading wicket taker Cameron Gannon hopes he can help his new side end that drought.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Racism like doping, fixing: Windies capt

Racism is just as bad as doping and match-fixing and should be treated in much the same way says West Indies captain Jason Holder.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Root’s reminder on Windies’ bowling depth

England’s batsmen must prepare well if they are to get the better of a formidable West Indies bowling attack in their three-Test series, says captain Joe Root.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Trump says China trade deal ‘fully intact’

White House adviser Peter Navarro said a trade deal between the US and China was “over”, but President Donald Trump has since declared it “fully intact”.

AAP Newswire
World

Two dead in Northern California shooting

A gunman has shot dead one person and wounded four others at a Walmart distribution centre in Northern California, before police shot him dead.

AAP Newswire
World

US, India, China see virus cases soar

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections per day has surged to a new high of 40,000 in the United States while India also registered a new record.

AAP Newswire