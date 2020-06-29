World

Bid to erase John Wayne at US airport

By AAP Newswire

Bid to remove John Wayne statue from Californian airport. - AAP

In California, leaders of Orange County's Democratic Party are pushing to drop film legend John Wayne's name, statue and other likenesses from the county's airport because of his racist and bigoted comments.

The Los Angeles Times reports that officials have passed an emergency resolution condemning Wayne's "racist and bigoted statements" made in a 1971 interview.

They are calling on the Orange County Board of Supervisors to drop his name, statue and other likenesses from the international airport.

The resolution asked the board "to restore its original name: Orange County Airport."

"There have been past efforts to get this done and now we're putting our name and our backing into this to make sure there is a name change," said Ada Briceno, chair of the Democratic Party of Orange County.

According to those who crafted the resolution, the effort to oust Wayne, a longtime resident of Orange County who died in 1979, is part of "a national movement to remove white supremacist symbols and names (that are) reshaping American institutions, monuments, businesses, non-profits, sports leagues and teams."

In a 1971 Playboy magazine interview, Wayne made bigoted statements against black people, Native Americans and the LGBTQ community.

"I believe in white supremacy until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility. I don't believe in giving authority and positions of leadership and judgment to irresponsible people," he said.

Wayne also said that although he didn't condone slavery: "I don't feel guilty about the fact that five or 10 generations ago these people were slaves."

The actor said he felt no remorse in the subjugation of Native Americans.

"I don't feel we did wrong in taking this great country away from them. . (O)ur so-called stealing of this country from them was just a matter of survival," he said.

"There were great numbers of people who needed new land, and the Indians were selfishly trying to keep it for themselves."

Wayne also called movies such as Easy Rider and Midnight Cowboy perverted, and used a gay slur to refer to the two main characters of the latter film.

