Prince Louis winning family flower comp

By AAP Newswire

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed her children are having a sunflower-growing competition, with two-year-old Prince Louis taking the lead - resulting in a grumpy Prince George.

Kate gave the insight into how her family has been keeping occupied during lockdown while she was helping to create a new garden for a children's hospice.

The keen gardener joined families from East Anglia's Children's Hospices to plant a garden at The Nook, one of Each's purpose-built hospices near Norwich, on Thursday.

Kate worked alongside a volunteer gardener, staff and two families to help create a new horticultural design for a large patio area.

As she planted sunflowers with the children, she revealed that six year-old Prince George, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis are having a sunflower-growing competition, with the youngest sibling currently in the lead.

"The children are really enjoying growing their sunflowers, Louis's is winning so George is a little grumpy about that," Kate said.

The duchess gave each child sunflower seeds and encouraged them to plant their own so they could watch it grow.

The sunflower has been adopted as the emblem of hospice care, a symbol of joy with the seeds representing patients and the surrounding petals as love, care and compassion.

