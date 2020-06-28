Virus deaths dip in Italy, US cases surge

Italy has registered its lowest daily tally of COVID-19 deaths since March 1, a week before the country went into a lockdown, while some parts of the United States have recorded a surge of infections.

Italy's Health Ministry said there were eight deaths of infected patients since Friday, raising the country's official death toll in the pandemic to 34,716.

There were 175 new cases, bringing the overall count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country where Europe's outbreak first exploded to 240,136.

In the US, the country with the world's highest coronavirus death toll, the daily number of confirmed infections surged to an all-time high of 45,300 on Friday.

The US numbers on Friday eclipsed the previous high of 40,000 set on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins.

While the rise partly reflects expanded testing, experts say there is ample evidence the scourge is making a comeback, including rising deaths and hospitalisations in parts of the country and higher percentages of virus tests coming back positive.

Deaths in the US are running at about 600 per day, down from a peak of about 2200 in mid-April.

Some experts have expressed doubt that deaths will return to that level because of advances in treatment and because many infections are happening in younger adults, who are more likely than older ones to survive.

The virus is blamed for about 125,000 deaths and 2.5 million confirmed infections across the US by Johns Hopkins' count.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel cautioned on Saturday that the coronavirus pandemic is far from over.

German authorities renewed a lockdown in a western region of about 500,000 people in the past week after about 1300 slaughterhouse workers tested positive for COVID-19, in an attempt to prevent the outbreak from spreading across the area.

"The risk posed by the virus is still serious," Merkel said.

"It's easy to forget because Germany has gotten through the crisis well so far, but that doesn't mean we are protected, that the risk has been averted; that is not the case, as is demonstrated by these regional outbreaks."

India reported more than 18,000 new cases on Saturday, pushing its cumulative total over the half-million mark, the fourth highest globally behind the US, Brazil and Russia.

Elsewhere, officials in Egypt and the UK said they would ease virus controls while China and South Korea battled smaller outbreaks in their capitals.

Worldwide, the virus has claimed almost 500,000 lives with nearly 10 million cases.