Green Party seals Irish coalition deal

Ireland's Green Party has joined members of arch rival centrist parties Fianna Fail and Fine Gael - who have never governed together before - in backing the formation of a coalition government.

Caretaker Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael had first backed the deal, followed by Fianna Fail, led by Micheal Martin, who is now expected to be named the new prime minister, or taoiseach.

The deal late on Friday ends the political stalemate that has gripped the country during the coronavirus pandemic after the inconclusive results of February's election.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail grew out of the opposing sides in the Irish Civil War in the 1920s and they have been the defining feature of the local political landscape ever since.

Martin said he was "delighted" that his party membership had "overwhelmingly endorsed" the program for government, adding that it was "a moment of opportunity" and "hope".

It is the second time that the smaller Green Party led by Eamon Ryan has entered government.

The Green Party is "stepping up" to serve its country and is "putting people before politics", Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin told national broadcaster RTE after 76 per cent of its members voted in favour of the agreement.

The Greens' demand of a commitment to a 7 per cent annual reduction in carbon emissions is a vital part of the program of government. Other concessions to the Green Party include a ban on the import of fracked gas and investment in public transport.

After four months with a caretaker government, the country's two dominant political parties agreed in mid-June to form a government with the Green party.

The deal required ratification by party members and there were fears that the Greens would reject it, precipitating a political crisis and another general election.

In the election on February 8, an unprecedented surge in support for left-wing republican Sinn Fein left both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail without enough seats for a majority government.

Efforts to form a government had failed after both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael ruled out any coalition with Sinn Fein, whose aims include a united Ireland.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail backed different sides during the 1922-23 civil war between those who opposed partition and those who backed the treaty with British government, allowing six counties in the North to remain part of Britain.

Fianna Fail's support for Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael minority government since 2016 through a "confidence and supply agreement" signalled the beginning of a seismic shift in Irish politics.