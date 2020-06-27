Gunmen injure Mexico City police chief

5370537724001

Mexico City's chief of police has been shot and injured in an assassination attempt after gunmen set upon him in an upscale neighbourhood of the capital, killing two of his bodyguards, authorities say.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter that public security chief Omar Garcia Harfuch was "out of danger" following the attack at about 6.30am on Friday, which shocked residents of the Lomas de Chapultepec area of the city.