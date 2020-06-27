Three killed in UK stabbing attack: report

World

Three people have been killed in a stabbing attack in the Scottish city of Glasgow, British media reports say, with police saying a suspect had been shot and an officer injured.

An eyewitness told Sky News she had seen several people covered in blood being treated by emergency services after an incident at a city centre hotel, and armed police on the scene, at about 1.15pm local time.

"It is believed three people have died after being stabbed in the stairwell of a hotel," the BBC reported.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said the incident had been contained and there was no wider risk to the public.

"Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer," he said.

"I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident. I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident, and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital."

The Scottish Police Federation said the officer had been stabbed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow".

