Canada won’t release Huawei exec: Trudeau

5370537724001

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says trading two Canadians jailed in China for the top Huawei executive held under house arrest in Canada on a US extradition request would put millions of Canadians at risk.

Speaking at his daily pandemic briefing in Ottawa, Trudeau was responding to comments by a Chinese official who signalled on Wednesday that Beijing authorities are ready to discuss freeing the two Canadians jailed for more than 560 days on charges of espionage if Canadian officials stops extradition proceedings against Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.