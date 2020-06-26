World

US court bolsters govt deportation powers

By AAP Newswire

The Supreme Court has ruled that President Donald Trump's administration can deport some people seeking asylum without allowing them to make their case to a federal judge.

The high court's 7-2 ruling applies to people who are picked up at or near the border and who fail their initial asylum screenings, making them eligible for quick deportation or expedited removal.

The justices ruled in the case of man who said he fled persecution as a member of Sri Lanka's Tamil minority but failed to persuade immigration officials that he faced harm if he returned to Sri Lanka.

The man was arrested soon after he slipped across the US border from Mexico.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote the high-court opinion that reversed a lower-court ruling in favour of the man, Vijayakumar Thuraissigiam, who was placed in expedited removal proceedings that prohibit people who fail initial interviews from asking federal courts for much help.

Immigration officials handled Thuraissigiam's case as a part of process Congress created "for weeding out patently merit-less claims and expeditiously removing the aliens making such claims from the country," Alito wrote.

He noted that more than three-quarters of people who sought to claim asylum in the past five years passed their initial screening and qualified for full-blown review.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer agreed with the outcome in this case but did not join Alito's opinion.

In dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote, "Today's decision handcuffs the Judiciary's ability to perform its constitutional duty to safeguard individual liberty".

She was joined by Justice Elena Kagan.

Lee Gelernt, the American Civil Liberties Union lawyer who argued the case in the Supreme Court, said the outcome will make it hard to question the actions of immigration officials at the US border.

"This decision will impact potentially tens of thousands of people at the border who will not be able to seek review of erroneous denials of asylum," Gelernt said.

Since 2004, immigration officials have targeted for quick deportation undocumented immigrants who are picked up within 100 miles (160km) of the US border and within 14 days of entering the country.

The Trump administration is seeking to expand that authority so that people detained anywhere in the US and up to two years after they got here could be quickly deported.

