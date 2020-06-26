Huawei to build $1.8b UK research facility

World

Huawei Technologies says it has received planning permission to build a 1 billion pound ($A1.8 billion) research and development facility in England.

The facility will employ about 400 people and focus on the production of optical devices for use in fibre-optic communication systems, the Chinese company said in a statement.

"The UK is home to a vibrant and open market, as well as some of the best talent the world has to offer," Huawei vice president Victor Zhang said.

British officials are currently reviewing how best to securely deploy Huawei equipment in the country's 5G networks after granting the firm a limited role in January.

