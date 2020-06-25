Scandal-hit Wirecard files for insolvency

5370537724001

Wirecard is filing for insolvency after disclosing a 1.9 billion euro ($A3.1 billion) financial hole in its accounts, becoming the first sitting member of Germany's blue-chip share index to go out of business.

Shares were suspended by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange before the news on Thursday. They have lost more than 90 per cent since auditor EY refused to sign off on the 2019 accounts last week, leading to the resignation of long-time CEO Markus Braun.