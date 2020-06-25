World

Ardern loses ground but on track in NZ

By AAP Newswire

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - AAP

1 of 1

The move by New Zealand's opposition National party to switch leaders within four months of September's election has been welcomed by Kiwi voters.

However, Jacinda Ardern's governing Labour party remains on track for a second term according to the latest poll, conducted by public broadcaster 1News.

Labour is at 50 per cent, down nine points, while National has jumped to 38 per cent, up nine points.

Spooked by poor performances in polls after the country's COVID-19 lockdown, National replaced embattled leader Simon Bridges with Todd Muller five weeks ago.

On these numbers, Mr Muller has no pathway to power - but on this trajectory, National will force Ms Ardern into a tough battle for government.

Ms Ardern is well liked by voters, leading the preferred prime minister stakes 54 per cent to Mr Muller's 13 per cent.

Labour soared to never before seen heights after its well-supported response to the coronavirus pandemic, and lower popularity was expected in this poll.

On these figures Labour could still govern in its own right with 62 MPs in the 120-seat parliament.

The Greens, government partners, could add their predicted seven seats into the government mix after polling at six per cent.

However, Labour's other governing partner, New Zealand First, has continued its wretched polling run.

In New Zealand's mixed member proportional system, parties need to win an electorate seat or reach five per cent of the party vote to enter to parliament.

NZ First, the party of Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has slumped to two per cent.

Speaking before the poll announcement, Mr Peters used a favourite phrase of US President Donald Trump to describe its worth.

"If you believe those polls you are more stupid than they are. We're here after 27 years of having had these adverse polls against us in every period coming up to every election," he said.

"And we've survived like no other modern party ... the polls are inaccurate. They're fake news and I've demonstrated over and over and over again."

Libertarians ACT are polling at three per cent but would re-enter parliament with a bolstered crew of four if leader David Seymour wins his electorate of Epsom, as predicted.

1NEWS-COLMAR BRUNTON POLL

June 2020

Labour: 50 per cent (62 seats), National 38 per cent (47 seats), Greens 6 per cent (7 seats), NZ First 2 per cent (0 seats), ACT 3 per cent (4 seats).

May 2020

Labour: 59 per cent (79 seats), National 29 per cent (38 seats), Greens 4.7 per cent (0 seats), NZ First 3 per cent (0 seats), ACT 2 per cent (3 seats).

Latest articles

National

Slain Solomone laid to rest in Melbourne

Family have farewelled Solomone Taufeulungaki at a moving funeral in Melbourne, as the community mourns the loss of the 15-year-old who was stabbed to death.

AAP Newswire
National

Cop in uniform at time of rape, jury told

Kristian Dieter Glaser denies having non-consensual sex with a woman about the time he ended his shift as a NSW police officer in Sydney in 2013.

AAP Newswire
National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Indonesian volcano spews ash in eruption

Indonesia’s Mount Merapi’s is erupting, spewing clouds of ash and blanketing several villages on the main island of Java.

AAP Newswire
World

Prince William’s family birthday photos

To celebrate the 38th birthday of Prince William the royal family has released new pictures of him taken by Kate playing with George, Charlotte and Louis.

AAP Newswire
World

First results of vaccine trial in 2 months

German news website Focus Online is reporting the first trial results of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by CureVac are expected in two months.

AAP Newswire