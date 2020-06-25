World

US police reform bill fails in Senate vote

By AAP Newswire

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell - AAP



A Republican bill intended to rein in police misconduct in the aftermath of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis has failed to garner enough support to move forward in the US Senate.

Democrats, denouncing the measure as irrevocably flawed, defeated a motion to advance the bill toward final debate by a vote of 55-45, short of the 60 votes needed.

It came a month after Floyd's death in police custody set off weeks of worldwide protests against police brutality.

With public sentiment for police reform running high, the bill's failure could pressure Republicans to agree to Democratic demands for bipartisan negotiations on new legislation.

But some Republicans have warned of a political stalemate.

