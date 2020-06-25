Bayer settles Roundup lawsuits for $10.9bn

5370537724001

Bayer AG has agreed to pay as much as $US10.9 billion ($A15.8 billion) to settle thousands of US lawsuits claiming that its widely-used weedkiller Roundup caused cancer after more than a year of talks, resolving litigation that has pummelled the company's share price.

The German drugs and pesticides maker has come to terms with about 75 per cent of the 125,000 filed and unfiled claims overall, it said in a statement on Wednesday of the deal to end legal disputes it inherited with its $US63 billion takeover of Monsanto in 2018.