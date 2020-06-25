World

Israeli police release video of ‘attack’

By AAP Newswire

Israeli border police near the town of Abu Dis

Israeli police have released footage of what it described as a terrorist attack that took place a day earlier, after Palestinians said the incident had been an accident.

The video shows a car slowly approaching a checkpoint and then suddenly swerving into it, sending a border police officer flying.

The driver, who is blurred out in the video, can be seen getting out of the car and appears to start running before being shot dead.

"The officers in the area responded and the terrorist was shot and killed," the police said in a statement.

The female officer was slightly wounded in the incident, which occurred in the Palestinian village of Abu Dis east of Jerusalem, police said.

She was taken to hospital.

Palestinian Liberation Organisation Secretary General Saeb Erekat had called for the release of a security video of the incident.

He said that the young Palestinian man had been rushing due to his sister's wedding, contrary to the Israeli version that he was trying to carry out a ramming attack.

"Local sources confirm Israeli soldiers shot dead this afternoon Ahmad Erekat (26 y/o) from Abu Dis town, east of Jerusalem, on his sister's wedding day. Ahmad was rushing through a checkpoint to bring his mother/ sisters from a beauty salon in Bethlehem," the PLO said on Twitter.

"They have several cameras at the check point, why didn't they release the video and show what happened," Erekat tweeted on Tuesday night.

