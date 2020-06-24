World

Aussie cash linked to LA Council scandal

By AAP Newswire

Wads of Australian cash as evidence in a US prosecution. - AAP

1 of 1

A photo of wads of Australian cash stacked inside a car has become key evidence in a massive corruption probe rocking the halls of Los Angeles City Council.

The FBI and US federal prosecutors released the photo on Tuesday after announcing the arrest of Jose Huizar, a powerful LA councilman accused of leading a "pay-to-play" criminal enterprise.

He is the fifth person to be charged in the ongoing corruption investigation.

Huizar, 51, allegedly accepted $US1.5 million ($A2.2 million) in illicit benefits from developers, including lavish trips to Australia and Las Vegas funded by a Chinese billionaire who showered Huizar with casino chips.

"There are at least a dozen luxurious trips to casinos in the United States and abroad, where Mr Huizar was given over $US250,000 in gambling chips," US Attorney for the Central District of California, Nick Hanna, told reporters on Tuesday.

The criminal complaint alleges Huizar flew to Australia in 2016 with a former aide, George Esparza, the Chinese billionaire, named in court documents by the alias "Chairman E", and a fourth person known as "Executive Director E".

The Chinese billionaire was hoping to build "the tallest building west of the Mississippi River" in Huizar's downtown LA council district and provided $US800,000 in benefits to the councilman, according to prosecutors.

"On January 1, 2016, Huizar, Esparza, Chairman E, and Executive Director E travelled to Australia, where Huizar and Esparza accepted financial benefits from Chairman E, including private jet flights for Esparza, a $US10,980 commercial airline ticket for Huizar, hotels, meals, alcohol, and other expenses," the criminal complaint states.

"In addition, Chairman E provided Huizar and Esparza casino chips, which Huizar and Esparza cashed out in Australian dollars."

Esparza, who has entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisation (RICO) statute, is cooperating with authorities.

The photo of the Australian wads of cash sitting in a car, with Huizar's council work schedule in the background, was allegedly taken by Esparza on his iPhone.

The criminal complaint details alleged text messages between Huizar and Esparza discussing how to convert the Australian dollars to US currency and avert bank reporting requirements.

"They are asking me for my drivers license and social security for IRS record. Do you think it's fine to leave my info?" Esparza allegedly wrote.

Huizar allegedly responded: "No. Maybe we can change a little at a time ... under 10k in the future".

Huizar is charged with one count of conspiring to violate the RICO Act.

Authorities allege one developer provided Huizar with $US500,000 in cash in brown paper bags and when the FBI raided his home they found $US129,000 cash in a closet.

Latest articles

AFL

Resurgent Dogs are Swans’ sole AFL ‘worry’

Despite traditional preparations being thrown out the window, Sydney coach John Longmire says their sole AFL focus lies with the back-in-form Western Bulldogs.

AAP Newswire
AFL

No changes to AFLW despite pandemic costs

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan says the league is committed to funding the AFL women’s competition despite the financial difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL teams adjust to training changes

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says AFL clubs will have to be resilient and adapt to the latest training restrictions.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Indonesian volcano spews ash in eruption

Indonesia’s Mount Merapi’s is erupting, spewing clouds of ash and blanketing several villages on the main island of Java.

AAP Newswire
World

Prince William’s family birthday photos

To celebrate the 38th birthday of Prince William the royal family has released new pictures of him taken by Kate playing with George, Charlotte and Louis.

AAP Newswire
World

First results of vaccine trial in 2 months

German news website Focus Online is reporting the first trial results of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by CureVac are expected in two months.

AAP Newswire