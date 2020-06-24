World

US deports ex-paramilitary leader to Haiti

By AAP Newswire

Emmanuel Constant - AAP

1 of 1

Former paramilitary leader Emmanuel Constant has been deported from the US and arrested as soon as he landed in Haiti, where he faces murder and torture charges stemming from killings in the 1990s.

Constant did not say anything as he was placed into a police vehicle and taken away for questioning.

He was among 24 deported migrants who landed in the capital of Port-au-Prince, the fourth such flight since the COVID-19 pandemic began, said Haiti migration office director Jean Negot Bonheur Delva.

Human rights groups have accused Constant of killing and torturing Haitians when he became leader of the Front for the Advancement and Progress of Haiti after President Jean-Bertrand Aristide's presidency was toppled in 1991.

Constant has said he is a scapegoat and that he would be killed upon his return to Haiti.

Latest articles

Rugby

Eels rue enforcer being sidelined again

Parramatta’s Nathan Brown will serve a two-game suspension after failing to have a grade-two careless high tackle charge downgraded at the NRL judiciary.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

St Helens confirm deal for Dragons’ Graham

Forward James Graham’s return to St Helens from NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons was confirmed by Super League club on Tuesday.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Eels’ forward Brown loses at NRL judiciary

Parramatta’s Nathan Brown will serve a two-game suspension after failing to have a grade-two careless high tackle offence downgraded at the NRL judiciary.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Indonesian volcano spews ash in eruption

Indonesia’s Mount Merapi’s is erupting, spewing clouds of ash and blanketing several villages on the main island of Java.

AAP Newswire
World

Prince William’s family birthday photos

To celebrate the 38th birthday of Prince William the royal family has released new pictures of him taken by Kate playing with George, Charlotte and Louis.

AAP Newswire
World

First results of vaccine trial in 2 months

German news website Focus Online is reporting the first trial results of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by CureVac are expected in two months.

AAP Newswire