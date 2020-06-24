World

Nursing homes data hikes French virus toll

By AAP Newswire

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France has risen by 57 to 29,720, more than twice as much as on the pervious day, with the health ministry including weekly data for the death toll in nursing homes.

The French COVID-19 fatalities tally is the fifth highest in the world.

The number of people who died in hospitals on Tuesday increased by 26 to 19,232, compared to 23 on Monday and an average of 20 over the past seven days.

The ministry also reported that in the past seven days 31 people died of the virus in nursing homes, less than half of the 73 reported a week ago and in line with the 34 total of two weeks ago.

The number of newly confirmed cases rose by 517, almost 150 more than on Monday and above both the daily average of 507 recorded over the last seven days and the 414 daily average since the beginning of June.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 infections fell by 202 to 9491, and those in intensive care fell by 19 to 682.

Both numbers have been on a downtrend for at least 10 weeks.

