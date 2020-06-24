World

Magnitude 7.4 quake rattles Mexico capital

By AAP Newswire

Mexico city residents

A strong earthquake has hit southern Mexico, shaking buildings in the centre of the capital Mexico City hundreds of kilometres away, and sending people fleeing their homes into the streets.

The US Geological Survey said the quake's magnitude was 7.4, revised down from an earlier estimate of 7.7.

The earthquake was centred in the Pacific coastal state of Oaxaca.

Reuters witnesses in Mexico City saw no initial signs of injuries or damage.

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck central Mexico in 2017 killed 355 people in the capital and the surrounding states.

