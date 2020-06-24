US court backs J&J baby powder verdict

5370537724001

A US appeals court has rejected Johnson & Johnson's bid to throw out a jury verdict in favour of women who blamed their ovarian cancer on its baby powder and other talcum products but reduced its damages award to $US2.12 billion ($A3.05 billion) from $US4.69 billion.

The decision by the Missouri Court of Appeals, in a case brought by 22 women, followed J&J's announcement on May 19 that it would stop selling its talc Johnson's Baby Powder in the United States and Canada.