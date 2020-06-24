World

US court backs J&J baby powder verdict

By AAP Newswire

A US appeals court has rejected Johnson & Johnson's bid to throw out a jury verdict in favour of women who blamed their ovarian cancer on its baby powder and other talcum products but reduced its damages award to $US2.12 billion ($A3.05 billion) from $US4.69 billion.

The decision by the Missouri Court of Appeals, in a case brought by 22 women, followed J&J's announcement on May 19 that it would stop selling its talc Johnson's Baby Powder in the United States and Canada.

Johnson & Johnson faces more than 19,000 lawsuits claiming that its talc products caused cancer because of contamination from asbestos.

The company pledged to appeal Tuesday's decision to the Missouri Supreme Court, the state's highest court.

"This was a fundamentally flawed trial, grounded in a faulty presentation of the facts," spokeswoman Kim Montagnino said.

"We deeply sympathise with anyone suffering from cancer, which is why the facts are so important. We remain confident that our talc is safe, asbestos free, and does not cause cancer."

The appeals court awarded $US500 million in actual damages and $US1.62 billion in punitive damages, reducing the original July 2018 verdict after dismissing claims by some of the plaintiffs.

It faulted J&J for having published articles downplaying the safety hazards associated with talcum powder and said a jury could have reasonably found that its products caused the plaintiffs' injuries.

"There was significant reprehensibility in defendants' conduct," it said.

