World

Beijing virus testing enters ‘fast track’

By AAP Newswire

Beijing is moving to "fast track" coronavirus testing. - AAP

1 of 1

Beijing's mass testing for the coronavirus will soon enter a "fast track" as the city's testing capacity expands, a senior municipal health official says, following a sudden return of COVID-19 nearly two weeks ago.

The city of more than 20 million residents reported its first case in the latest outbreak on June 11.

The infections were linked to the sprawling Xinfadi wholesale food centre in the southwest of Beijing, which had until then reported no new cases for nearly two months.

In the 12 days since, 249 people have been infected in the worst outbreak in Beijing since the coronavirus was identified at a seafood market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Beijing can now administer more than 300,000 nucleic acid tests per day compared with 40,000 in March, Zhang Hua, deputy director at the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, told reporters.

Beijing took samples from 2.95 million people between June 12 and June 22, Zhang said.

"The strategy of Beijing's nucleic acid screening is mainly based on the level of risk and on severity," Zhang said, when asked if everyone in Beijing would be tested.

Testing will be done in batches and according to the profile of individuals, he said.

"We'll give priority to testing high-risk groups in Xinfadi and other markets involved in the outbreak as well as surrounding communities," Zhang said.

"On this basis, we've tested workers in restaurants, supermarkets, marketplaces, as well as residents in high-risk neighbourhoods. Food delivery workers and parcel couriers have also undergone large-scale testing."

Latest articles

News

Save the plains-wanderer with financial incentives

LANDHOLDERS in Patho Plains can now receive financial incentives for helping fight the extinction of the critically endangered plains-wanderer. Conservation organisation Trust for Nature, in partnership with North Central CatchmentManagement...

Alex Gretgrix
News

Blocks of land running low in Echuca-Moama

THE ‘sold’ sign has gone up on Echuca-Moama, as soaring demand has snapped up every available block of land on both sides of the river. Real estate agents and land developers are under siege from people looking to get into the housing...

Brayden May
News

Riverboat Dock access is up to operators

COUNCILS both sides of the Murray have confirmed it is the responsibility of boat operators to ensure adequate disability access to their vessels from Riverboat Dock. It comes as the Echuca-Moama redevelopment was opened to the public and people...

Lachlan Durling

MOST POPULAR

World

Indonesian volcano spews ash in eruption

Indonesia’s Mount Merapi’s is erupting, spewing clouds of ash and blanketing several villages on the main island of Java.

AAP Newswire
World

Prince William’s family birthday photos

To celebrate the 38th birthday of Prince William the royal family has released new pictures of him taken by Kate playing with George, Charlotte and Louis.

AAP Newswire
World

First results of vaccine trial in 2 months

German news website Focus Online is reporting the first trial results of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by CureVac are expected in two months.

AAP Newswire