Japan observes Okinawa battle anniversary

The southern Japanese island of Okinawa has paid tribute to more than 200,000 war dead, marking the 75th anniversary of the end of a bloody battle during World War II.

The local Okinawa government on Tuesday held a memorial service with limited attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic at the Peace Memorial Park in the city of Itoman, the site of the final stage of the Battle of Okinawa.

Even 75 years after the war, Okinawans have struggled with the heavy US military presence on the island, Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki said in his speech at the ceremony.

Okinawa, which accounts for a mere 0.6 per cent of Japan's total land mass, still has to shoulder 70.3 per cent of US military installations in the country, the governor said.

Crimes and accidents committed by US service personnel, aircraft noise and environmental problems such as water pollution "have continued to cause an enormous impact on the livelihoods of Okinawans," he said.

The pandemic forced Okinawa to cancel its plan to invite guests to the ceremony, including a representative from the United Nations and the mayors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the two cities devastated by the 1945 US nuclear attacks.

The Battle of Okinawa began on March 26, 1945, when US forces landed on the Kerama islands, west of Okinawa's main island. The gruelling ground conflict lasted for about three months. Among the dead were some 94,000 civilians and 12,500 Americans.

Okinawa reverted to Japanese sovereignty in 1972, 20 years after US military occupation ended in most parts of Japan.

Even after the reversion, issues related to the US military presence have continued to win headlines of local media.

On Monday, about 45 people were affected by smoke and chlorine gas after a fire broke out at a hazardous materials facility at a major US base on the island.

The blaze at US Kadena Air Base, which began in the morning and was contained about five hours later, prompted medical authorities to urge anyone who experiences eye, nose and throat issues to seek treatment.

Governor Tamaki said on Monday that the incident was "very regrettable as it caused tremendous anxiety to Okinawans, especially nearby residents."

In 1995, the rape of a 12-year-old schoolgirl by three US servicemen prompted tens of thousands of Okinawans to take to the streets to protest against the US military presence.

In a bid to quell their fury, Japan and the United States decided in the following year to close US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma located in a densely-populated area of Okinawa. But Washington demanded alternate facilities that would take over Futenma's functions.

In 2017, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government allowed the start of the construction of a new US base in an environmentally sensitive area of northern Okinawa despite strong local opposition.