Kiribati leader Taneti Maamau wins poll

By AAP Newswire

Kiribati President Taneti Maamau has won a closely watched election after campaigning on a pro-China platform, shortly after the Pacific island nation switched diplomatic ties to Beijing from Taiwan.

The result, confirmed to Reuters by the island nation's High Court and opposition party, came after a fierce campaign that pitted the pro-Beijing leader against ally-turned-rival Banuera Berina, who is sympathetic to Taiwan.

"We are drafting a statement to concede defeat," opposition spokesman Rimon Rimon told Reuters by phone from Kiribati.

Rimon said that he expected the government to start approaching opposition lawmakers to form a majority in parliament.

Kiribati, the site of a mothballed Chinese space tracking station in the central Pacific, had a finely balanced parliament leading into the vote, with loyalties evenly split between the candidates.

