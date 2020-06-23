Kiribati leader Taneti Maamau wins poll

5370537724001

Kiribati President Taneti Maamau has won a closely watched election after campaigning on a pro-China platform, shortly after the Pacific island nation switched diplomatic ties to Beijing from Taiwan.

The result, confirmed to Reuters by the island nation's High Court and opposition party, came after a fierce campaign that pitted the pro-Beijing leader against ally-turned-rival Banuera Berina, who is sympathetic to Taiwan.