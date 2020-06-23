World

Bradken pays $A15 mln for US Navy scandal

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of submarine USS Illinois - AAP

1 of 1

Australian manufacturing company Bradken's US subsidiary has agreed to pay $US10.8 million ($A15.6 million) and a metallurgist has been charged with fraud for allegedly falsifying test results for steel hull components made for US Navy submarines.

The metallurgist, 66-year-old Elaine Thomas, was the lab director at Bradken's foundry in Tacoma, Washington, and her alleged scheme lasted more than three decades.

Thomas is accused of falsifying more than 200 test results to hide that the steel had failed strength and toughness tests, "potentially placing naval personnel and naval operations at risk".

Bradken was also accused of misleading the Navy.

"Bradken placed the Navy's sailors and its operations at risk," US Attorney for the Western District of Washington Brian Moran said.

"Further, after Bradken's management discovered the falsified data, they misled the Navy about the scope and nature of the fraud."

Prosecutors allege Thomas would alter note cards by changing failed tests to passing values.

"For example, if the test returned a value of 37 foot-pounds (a failing value), Thomas would alter the 3 so that it appeared to be a 5, creating the false appearance that the test result was 57 foot-pounds," prosecutors allege.

Bradken agreed to pay $US10.8 million ($A15.6 million) to settle False Claims Act allegations and entered into a deferred prosecution agreement.

Prosecutors said Bradken's 18-month delay in failing to discover or disclose many of Thomas's fraudulent certifications "seriously hindered the Navy's efforts to evaluate and remediate the potential safety and operational risks" and "could have resulted in serious incidents involving naval submarines".

The Department of Justice found there was no evidence any member of Bradken management knew of the fraud before May 22, 2017.

"While the company acknowledges that it failed to discover and disclose the full scope of the issue during the initial stages of the investigation, the (US) government has recognised Bradken's cooperation over the last 18 months to be exceptional," Bradken said in a statement.

"These efforts led a deferred prosecution agreement and settlement agreement with the government, addressing all potential criminal charges and civil claims against the company.

"This resolution will also allow Bradken to continue supplying high quality steel products to the US military."

Thomas, of Auburn, Washington, was charged with one count of major fraud against the US and will appear in a Tacoma court on June 30.

Bradken was also charged with major fraud against the US.

If Bradken complies with the deferred prosecution agreement, the government will dismiss the charge after three years.

Latest articles

Education

Notre Dame College leaders react to university fee changes

The four Notre Dame College leaders have different ideas on what life after Year 12 will look like, with some impacted by the proposed university fee changes and others less so. School captain Pat Cormican “I’m going to take a gap year in the...

Madi Chwasta
News

Humanities vital to future jobs and society

The study of humanities produces adaptable, discerning and capable problem-solvers according to a Shepparton teacher and academic. Goulburn Valley Grammar School’s head of humanities and Melbourne University history professor Darius von Guttner said...

John Lewis
News

The key to critical thinking

Laura Sizer attended Guthrie Street Primary School and Goulburn Valley Grammar School before completing a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Sociology at Monash University. She is now studying a Masters of Information Studies with Charles Sturt...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

World

Indonesian volcano spews ash in eruption

Indonesia’s Mount Merapi’s is erupting, spewing clouds of ash and blanketing several villages on the main island of Java.

AAP Newswire
World

Prince William’s family birthday photos

To celebrate the 38th birthday of Prince William the royal family has released new pictures of him taken by Kate playing with George, Charlotte and Louis.

AAP Newswire
World

First results of vaccine trial in 2 months

German news website Focus Online is reporting the first trial results of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by CureVac are expected in two months.

AAP Newswire