Three friends killed in UK park attack

By AAP Newswire

Staff and students at the Holt School in Wokingham

Three friends have been named as the victims of a suspected terrorist attack in a park in Reading, southern England.

Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, originally from Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, history teacher James Furlong, 36 and David Wails were killed in the knife attack on Saturday night.

A heart-shaped floral tribute to the three men could be seen outside The Blagrave Arms pub in Reading on Monday afternoon, alongside candles and a note from the staff.

"The Blagrave Arms management and staff are devastated at the announcement that the three people who died in the Forbury Gardens attack on Saturday were regular customers and very dear friends of ours," it read.

"Our hearts go out to their family and friends, and the other victims of this horrific incident."

A message among the flowers paid tribute to the three.

"Our friends were the kindest, most genuine, and most loveliest people in our community that we had the pleasure in knowing," it said.

Ritchie-Bennett and Furlong had been strong supporters of the LGBT+ community, the chief executive of charity Reading Pride said.

"They will be sorely missed by myself personally and many in the community," Martin Cooper said.

The 25-year-old suspect is understood to be Khairi Saadallah, a refugee of the civil war in Libya who briefly came to the attention of MI5 last year.

Saadallah, who is thought to have been released from prison earlier this month, was tackled to the ground by an unarmed police officer close to the scene.

Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel told parliament it was clear the threat posed by lone actors was growing.

A two-minute silence attended by more than 100 students was held at the Holt School in Wokingham on Monday morning in memory of Furlong, who pupils said was "always smiling".

"He was just a really kind teacher," Ella Banbury, 17, said.

Three people injured in the attack were treated in hospital, and all three were discharged by Monday evening.

Britain's PA news agency understands from security sources that MI5 received intelligence that Saadallah planned to travel abroad, possibly for terrorism purposes.

However the threat was found to be insubstantial and the information provided did not meet the threshold of investigation.

