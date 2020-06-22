World

New NZ virus cases as Kiwis flock home

By AAP Newswire

Social distancing signs on seats at Christchurch Airport, New Zealand. - AAP

1 of 1

After enjoying a long run without new cases and even COVID-free status for a week, New Zealand has nine coronavirus infections and is grappling to house an influx of returning Kiwis.

Health officials announced two new cases on Monday, both of which detected within the country's isolation regime.

All identified cases are in isolation or quarantine, and the recent positive tests are seen as proof the system is working.

Under New Zealand's health-first elimination strategy, all arriving citizens and residents during the pandemic have been asked to quarantine for two weeks in hotels at the government's expense.

That $NZ81 million ($A76 million) investment has seen 20,121 people through the system - or roughly $4000 ($A3750) per Kiwi - and it's getting more unwieldy and expensive.

That figure doesn't include other exemptions to the border restrictions granted for humanitarian reasons or on economic grounds.

A Hollywood crew has been let into New Zealand to create the long-awaited sequel to the Avatar film, as have crews for the America's Cup yacht regatta next year.

As the situation worsens around the world, particularly in developing countries which have fewer safeguards against the disease, Kiwi citizens are heading for New Zealand.

After ebbing to a trickle of entries two months ago, hundreds are now arriving daily.

"Kiwis are going to continue coming home and we have an obligation to allow them to come home," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

With the 4272 people currently in either managed isolation or quarantine facilities pushing the limits of Auckland's supply, new facilities have been opened in Christchurch and Rotorua.

Arrivals to Auckland International Airport on the weekend were unhappy at their three-hour bus trip to Rotorua for isolation.

"It's absolute joke," one man told Stuff, after enduring flights from London to Auckland, who claimed he wasn't told he was going to the Suplhur City.

"We all thought the driver was joking. They should have told us before so we could go to the bathroom, grab water, a jersey, but nothing."

Still, the system is seen as a necessary inconvenience and expense to ensure other Kiwis aren't subjected to onerous societal restrictions.

The seven new cases announced in the past five days have all transited from India or Pakistan, with some on the same flights or in the same travelling parties.

Two others caused a scandal last week when it emerged they had been released - on compassionate grounds due to a family illness - without being tested, only to test positive.

Officials have responded with testing at near-record levels and a change of management.

Latest articles

Education

Calls for Greater Shepparton Secondary College uniform to be reviewed

A committee of concerned parents have called for the new Greater Shepparton Secondary College uniform to be reviewed, as stock of the winter jumpers runs low. College students were required to wear the new uniform from the start of the year, with...

Madi Chwasta
News

Jenny finishes as a preschool teacher after 48 years

After more than 48 years, Katandra West resident Jenny Heaps will finally leave preschool. Having been a kindergarten teacher for nearly five decades, Ms Heaps has nurtured and educated more children then she can even remember. Next month Ms Heaps...

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton women rejoice police checks no longer needed to access IVF

Tatura’s Brooke Cimera and husband Josh had been trying to get pregnant for five years before they finally turned to IVF. It was a mentally and physically exhausting period, as Brooke watched her other friends starting families while they continued...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

World

Prince William’s family birthday photos

To celebrate the 38th birthday of Prince William the royal family has released new pictures of him taken by Kate playing with George, Charlotte and Louis.

AAP Newswire
World

Indonesian volcano spews ash in eruption

Indonesia’s Mount Merapi’s is erupting, spewing clouds of ash and blanketing several villages on the main island of Java.

AAP Newswire
World

First results of vaccine trial in 2 months

German news website Focus Online is reporting the first trial results of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by CureVac are expected in two months.

AAP Newswire