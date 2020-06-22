World

One dead in Minneapolis shooting

By AAP Newswire

One man is dead and 11 people have been wounded in a shooting at a popular Minneapolis nightlife area.

The shooting broke out shortly after midnight in the city's trendy Uptown neighbourhood, sending people ducking into restaurants and other businesses for cover.

Police first said 10 people had been shot with "various severity levels of injuries" but revised their total upward in a tweet posted just after 3am on Sunday.

The man died at the hospital, not at the scene, they said. None of the other injuries were considered life-threatening.

Police said they believe there was more than one shooter, described only as "individuals on foot".

No one was in custody, and police have not said what may have prompted the shooting. All of the injured were adults.

In video posted to Facebook that showed the immediate aftermath, screams could be heard as small crowds of people gathered.

Some crouched over people lying on the pavement before police officers on bicycles showed up to attend to them.

Restaurant manager Fred Hwang said he was working the front door when he heard shots from the footpath a couple of storefronts down.

Hwang described hearing "a lot of shots" and said it appeared to be groups of people shooting at each other.

"People were trying to rush inside the restaurant for safety," he said.

"It was a very scary experience. ... We have bullet holes inside our restaurant like on the walls and stuff."

The Uptown area is about 5km west of the Minneapolis commercial area and neighbourhood hit by rioting in the wake of George Floyd's May 25 death.

Some of the violence from that period reached as far as Uptown, and many storefronts are still protected by plywood.

