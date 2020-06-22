UK stabbing attack treated as terrorism

A stabbing rampage in the southern English town of Reading that killed three people and wounded others was an act of terrorism, police say.

Detectives said a man ran into a park in Reading, about 65km west of London, where locals had been enjoying the evening sun, and attacked people with a knife.

He was detained by unarmed officers.

Police said an unnamed 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in police custody.

A Western security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the arrested man was a Libyan called Khairi Saadallah.

Initially police and the government had said Saturday's attack did not appear to be terrorism.

But Britain's most senior counter-terrorism police officer Neil Basu said officers had worked through the night and had now declared it to be a terrorist incident.

"This was an atrocity," Basu said on Sunday.

"From our enquiries undertaken so far, officers have found nothing to suggest that there were any other people involved in the attack, and presently, we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident."

While the motivation for the attack was far from certain, he said there was no intelligence that crowded places were at risk.

The victims have not yet been identified.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a meeting on Sunday with security officials, senior ministers and police.

He said he was "appalled and sickened" by the attack and that Britain would change the law if needed to prevent any future incidents.

"If there are lessons we need to learn ... we will learn those lessons and we will not hesitate to take action if necessary," he said.

A witness said the attack began in Reading's Forbury Gardens when a man suddenly shouted and veered toward a group of about eight to 10 friends and began stabbing them.

"He darted round anti-clockwise the circle, got one, went to another, stabbed the next one, went to another, stabbed the next one," Lawrence Wort, 20, told BBC.

"He stood up and I saw a massive knife in his hand, probably at least 5 inches (13cm) minimum."

The attack took place after a Black Lives Matter rally by anti-racism protesters in the park, which concluded three hours earlier, but Basu said the two incidents were not related.

Current coronavirus restrictions mean venues like pubs are closed, so many people in Britain gather in parks in the evenings to meet friends.

In February, police shot dead a man, previously jailed for promoting violent Islamist material, who had stabbed two people on a busy street in south London.

Last November another man who had been jailed for terrorism offences stabbed two people to death on London Bridge before he too was shot dead by police.

Britain also suffered four attacks in 2017, the most deadly of which - a suicide bombing at the end of a concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester - was carried out by a Briton born to Libyan parents.