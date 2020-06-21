Trump set to announce visa restrictions

World

President Donald Trump says he will announce new restrictions on visas within a couple of days to block the entry of certain foreign workers and protect Americans struggling with a job market devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're going to be announcing something tomorrow or the next day on the visas," he told Fox News Channel on Saturday.

Asked if there would be exclusions from the new restrictions, Trump said very few.

"You need them for big businesses where they have certain people that have been coming in for a long time, but very little exclusion and they're pretty tight," he said. "And we may even go very tight for a period of time."

Trump, who has been expected to announce new restrictions, declined to provide further details.

Critics have said Trump looked set to use the pandemic to achieve his longstanding goal of limiting immigration into the United States. His tough stance on immigration is central to his pitch to voters as he runs for re-election.

Major American companies, particularly in the tech sector, have urged Trump to refrain from blocking the flow of foreign workers into the US, saying it would hurt the economy.

The new action would be Trump's latest step to restrict immigration in response to the pandemic and economic fallout.

In April, he ordered a temporary block on some foreigners from permanent residence in the United States.

