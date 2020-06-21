World

Three dead in stabbing attack in UK town

By AAP Newswire

Police arrive at Forbury Gardens in Reading

Several people have been stabbed in the southern English town of Reading and media reports say three people have died.

Sky News says police are treating the incident as terrorism-related.

Police say that several people have been taken to hospital after the Saturday evening attack in the city's Forbury Gardens Park and one person is in custody.

Police said they arrested a man at the scene. They did not confirm whether anybody had died.

The BBC and the Telegraph newspaper said three people had been killed.

"My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

The Telegraph said earlier that police were treating the incident as a random attack.

The stabbings took place at the site of Black Lives Matter protest in the town earlier on Saturday but police said it did not appear to be connected.

"There is no indication that this incident is linked to the Black Lives Matter protest that took place in Reading today," the Thames Valley Police said in a tweet.

A BLM supporter said on Facebook that the incident happened a few hours after the protest had ended and people who attended the demonstration were unharmed.

Video footage posted on Twitter showed paramedics rushing to help at least three people who were bleeding on the ground in a park. Reuters was unable to verify the footage independently.

The head of the local council authority in Reading, Jason Brock urged people to stay away from the town centre.

The National Police Chiefs' Council, representing senior police officers, urged people on Twitter to avoid speculation about the incident and to refrain from sharing of video or images of it.

