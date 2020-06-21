World

Trump fires US Attorney: Attorney General

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of Geoffrey Berman

1 of 1

US Attorney General William Barr says President Donald Trump has fired Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan whose office is investigating Trump's lawyer Rudolph Giuliani.

Berman publicly refused late on Friday to step down from his post.

In a letter to Berman, Barr said he was "surprised and quite disappointed" by Berman's late-night public statement in which he refused to quit his job, saying Berman had made a "public spectacle over public service".

"I have asked the President to remove you as of today, and he has done so," Barr said on Saturday.

Barr said the Deputy US Attorney Audrey Strauss for the Southern District of New York will become the Acting US Attorney until a permanent replacement is installed.

Berman's termination marks another remarkable development in an escalating crisis at the Justice Department that started on Friday night.

Barr unexpectedly announced Berman was stepping down and would be replaced by US Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Jay Clayton.

Berman, however, issued a statement of his own, saying he had no intention of stepping down until the Senate confirms his successor.

