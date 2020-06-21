Thousands to rally for Trump despite virus

Tens of thousands of people are converging on Tulsa, Oklahoma, for an indoor rally for US President Donald Trump, raising fears of a spike in coronavirus cases.

State and city health department officials are already bracing for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases from large outdoor demonstrations against police brutality held across the country.

Now the Trump rally - at an indoor arena that can hold 19,000 people and is expected to be at capacity - is shaping up to be the first indoor event of such a massive scale since the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Tulsa has seen the largest increase in cases in Oklahoma in recent days, and several bordering states, including Arkansas, have seen spikes in community spread of the virus in recent weeks.

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health associate professor of epidemiology Justin Lessler said there was no question that indoor events are more risky than outdoor ones.

"But we don't really know how big that difference is. And certainly other aspects, like how tightly packed things are ... will make a big difference," he said.

Lessler said large events have the potential to be "super-spreader events", but their ability to drive the pandemic is short-lived.

"The larger factor is what happens when people go home," he said.

"If everybody goes home and doesn't respect the social distancing factors and goes out into the community, then they could push the spread."

Oklahoma set a high for new cases last Thursday, with 450, and Tulsa saw 125 new cases on Friday.

Health experts are worried attendees could unknowingly take the virus back to their respective home towns and states, seeding additional outbreaks.

The Trump campaign acknowledged the risk in a waiver it asked attendees to sign that absolves them of any responsibility if someone should get sick.

It has said it will hand out masks and hand sanitiser, but there is no requirement that participants use them.

Attendees will also undergo a temperature check, but there will be no required social distancing at the indoor event.

Trump also plans an outdoor event, and officials are expecting about 100,000 people to converge on the city.

The rally comes a day after the head of the World Health Organization warned the pandemic is accelerating.

Outbreaks in the Americas were of particular concern, with Brazil surpassing one million confirmed infections, second only to the US.