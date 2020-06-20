Parisians protest racism, police violence

World
Parisians protest racism, police violenceBy AAP Newswire
5370537724001
Crowds have gathered in Paris to protest racism and allegations of police violence against members of the black community and ethnic minorities.
Hundreds of demonstrators started to congregate in the capital's Place de la Republique.
One carried a placard with the message "Justice For Ibo", referring to the 2019 death of Ibrahima Bah, a black Frenchman, in a police operation.
Protests have been taking place around the world against racism and police brutality following the death in the United States last month of African American man George Floyd.