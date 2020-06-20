World

Pompeo blasts China’s ‘coercion’ of Aust

By AAP Newswire

Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State - AAP

1 of 1

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he raised China's "coercion" of Australia during a frank, six-hour meeting with China's top diplomat in Hawaii.

Mr Pompeo said he confronted Yang Jiechi with a list of China's actions around the globe, including hitting Australia with steep barley tariffs and banning beef exports from four abattoirs after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison "had the audacity" to lead global calls for a COVID-19 probe.

Mr Pompeo said he made the point to Mr Yang in Honolulu on Wednesday the US was no longer just listening to what China was saying, but was watching its actions.

"We can see their actions," Mr Pompeo, speaking at the virtual Copenhagen Democracy Summit, said on Friday.

"I ticked through a few of them: Hong Kong, Tibet, Xinjiang, what they're doing in India, what they've done in the economic zones along the Philippines and Malaysia and Indonesia and Vietnam, the coercion on Australia - when they had the audacity to demand that there would be an investigation of how this virus got from Wuhan to Milan, how this virus got from Wuhan to Tehran, how this virus got from Wuhan to Oklahoma City, and to Belgium and to Spain, and decimating the global economy."

Mr Pompeo said China lied about the coronavirus, let it spread to the rest of the world and pressured the World Health Organisation to assist in a cover-up campaign.

"Even now, months into the pandemic, we don't have access to a live virus, we don't have access to facilities, and information about patients in December in Wuhan remains unavailable," he said.

Mr Pompeo also accused China of saddling developing nations with debt and dependency and pushing disinformation and malicious cyber campaigns to drive a wedge between the US and Europe.

"Everyone in this room knows that the Chinese Communist Party strong-arms nations to do business with Huawei, an arm of the CCP's surveillance state and it's flagrantly attacking European sovereignty by buying up ports and critical infrastructure," Mr Pompeo told the summit.

Latest articles

News

Theft from motor vehicles on the rise in Greater Shepparton

Shepparton police have seen a spike in theft from motor vehicles around town over the past 12 months according to the latest Crime Statistics Agency data. The data released on Thursday shows theft from motor vehicles was the top criminal incident...

Liz Mellino
News

Drugs, weapons seized across three towns as part of cross-border operation

A 28-year-old man has faced court and four others were arrested as part of a cross-border strike force investigation into drug supply.

Shepparton News
News

After losing both brothers to suicide, Tom Crawford is raising awareness of mental health

Tom Crawford isn’t ‘one of the boys’ for a painfully simple reason. He is the only boy left. The only boy because his two brothers – all part of Tatura’s three amigos – died by suicide.

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

World

China’s virus spike:57 new cases in a day

There are 57 new COVID cases in China - the highest daily number of infections recorded there for two months as concern mounts about a second wave of the virus

AAP Newswire
World

First results of vaccine trial in 2 months

German news website Focus Online is reporting the first trial results of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by CureVac are expected in two months.

AAP Newswire
World

Brazil registers 42,720 coronavirus deaths

Brazil’s coronavirus death toll has risen to 42,720, with another 892 deaths in just one day.

AAP Newswire