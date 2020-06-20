World

Italy reports 47 deaths, 251 new cases

By AAP Newswire

Hand disinfection dispenser at a school in Milan - AAP

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have climbed by 47 against 66 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, while the daily tally of new cases decreased to 251 from 333 on the prior day.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 34,561 the agency said, the fourth highest in the world after those of the United States, Brazil and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 238,011 - the eighth highest global tally.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 21,543 on Friday from 23,101 the day before.

People in intensive care totalled 161 on Friday from 168 on Thursday.

Of those originally infected, 181,907 were declared recovered against 180,544 a day earlier.

The agency said 2.987 million people had been tested for the virus against 2.959 million on Thursday, out of a population of about 60 million.

