Malala Yousafzai gets Oxford degree

By AAP Newswire

Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani teenager shot by the Taliban for daring to want an education, has completed her degree at Oxford University.

The 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner, now 22, posted images on Twitter of her celebration early on Friday upon completing a degree in philosophy, politics and economics.

The human rights campaigner is covered in confetti in one image and surrounded by her family in another.

"Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford," she tweeted.

"I don't know what's ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep."

The milestone was hard earned.

Yousafzai was targeted by the Taliban for her relentless objections to the group's regressive interpretation of Islam that limits girls' access to education.

She was shot while returning home from school in Pakistan's scenic Swat Valley in 2012.

She travelled to the English city of Birmingham for medical treatment and her family eventually joined her.

She went back to school as soon as she could but kept campaigning for the right to an education for others.

