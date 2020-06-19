World

First results of vaccine trial in 2 months

By AAP Newswire

CureVac - AAP

1 of 1

The first trial results of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by CureVac are expected in two months, German news website Focus Online is reporting.

CureVac, an unlisted German company, this week said the first meaningful results might be available in September or October.

The company said on Friday that under favourable conditions, it might be approved by the middle of next year.

Meanwhile, a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by China's Clover Biopharmaceuticals using GlaxoSmithKline's vaccine booster is in early-stage testing in humans, the companies said on Friday.

Initial safety data from the trial, which is enrolling about 150 adults and also investigating the vaccine in combination with Dynavax's adjuvant, is expected in August this year, Clover says.

