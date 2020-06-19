World

‘Albicakes’ herald World Albatross Day

By AAP Newswire

An albatross cake made for the inaugural World Albatross Day. - AAP

1 of 1

Every issue under the sun seems to have an annual commemoration these days.

But not every one has cake. And fewer still have cakes shaped like an albatross.

The gentle giants of the sky are being honoured on Friday for the first time, the inaugural World Albatross Day.

Organisers are staging an art competition, awarding photographic prizes and throwing a 'Albicake bake off' for fans of the giant sea-roaming birds.

Melanie Wells, a PhD student from Hobart studying the health of Tasmanian seabirds, is one of dozens of entrants from across the globe in the bake-off, choosing the light-mantled albatross with spectacular results.

"They are a really charismatic bird with an amazing call like 'pi-yoooo!'," she says.

"It's iconic. My cake is the bird doing the call.

"It's a chocolate cake with a buttercream frosting and I used activated charcoal to colour the frosting and marzipan for the legs and bill.

"It's my girlfriend's favourite bird so I made it for her."

Ms Wells knows the light-mantled albatross better than most.

She's spent a lengthy stint monitoring the beautiful grey birds on remote Macquarie Island as part of her studies.

"We're always making cakes down there," she said.

"The alby researchers down there monitoring the population spend a lot of time in the field and you work up a real appetite.

"There's a big cooking subculture with an infamous cookbook called 'how to cook an albatross' but of course we don't cook them."

Almost every species of albatross, of which 10 are seen in Tasmanian skies, is under a degree of threat according to the Red List, ranging from 'near threatened' to 'critically endangered'.

A sick and lost toroa pango, the Maori name given to the species in New Zealand, was rescued from a Wellington suburb last week and taken to the Zoo to recover.

The underweight bird died as it recovered from surgery, with an autopsy showing it had pieces of plastic in its stomach.

"Plastics are a huge issue," Ms Wells said.

"There's a lot of issues facing albatrosses and they all compound each other. The big one is climate change which affects everything in the marine system

"Albatrosses live so long and they're slow to breed so they have a very slow recovery rate."

June 19 has been chosen to celebrate World Albatross Day as it is the anniversary of the signing of the Agreement on the Conservation of Albatrosses and Petrels (ACAP).

The international organisation is headquarted in Hobart.

Latest articles

National

RP doc didn’t think passenger had virus

A passenger has told the Ruby Princess inquiry he and the ill-fated ship’s doctor did not believe he had COVID-19 before he was transported to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Dead NSW off-duty cop an expectant father

The motorcyclist killed in a crash with a ute in Sydney’s northwest has been named as police officer Aaron Vidal, 28, who was expecting a baby with his fiancee.

AAP Newswire
National

Ex-mayor wins blackmail attempt appeal

A former Sydney mayor found guilty of trying to blackmail a senior colleague has had his conviction overturned on appeal

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

NZ Council takes down Hamilton statue

The removal of a statue of Captain John Hamilton, in the city named after him, will prompt further soul searching in New Zealand.

AAP Newswire
World

China’s virus spike:57 new cases in a day

There are 57 new COVID cases in China - the highest daily number of infections recorded there for two months as concern mounts about a second wave of the virus

AAP Newswire
World

Brazil registers 42,720 coronavirus deaths

Brazil’s coronavirus death toll has risen to 42,720, with another 892 deaths in just one day.

AAP Newswire