Italy virus deaths up by 66, 333 new cases

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have climbed by 66 against 43 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, while the daily tally of new cases increased slightly to 333 from 329 on the prior day.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 34,514 the agency said, the fourth highest in the world after those of the United States, Brazil and Britain.