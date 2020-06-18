World

Parliamentary slide hits Kiwi taxpayers

By AAP Newswire

A new slide named the Beehive outside the parliament in Wellington. - AAP



The New Zealand government has been embarrassed by cost over-runs to a new parliamentary playground and slide, which has cost Kiwis the price of a house.

Taxpayers have paid $NZ572,000 ($A536,000) for an architecturally designed slide on the lawns in front of Wellington's Beehive.

The median price of a house in New Zealand, according to the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand, was $NZ620,000 ($A582,000) in May.

The extravagance is part of Speaker Trevor Mallard's push to make parliament a more family-friendly environment, endorsed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the slide's opening last November.

"I hope that you see in the work that we're doing the centrality of kids to us as a government ... I can't think of a Parliament in the world that has put a playground on its front lawn," Ms Ardern said at the time.

Ms Ardern is the child poverty minister and has committed New Zealand to becoming the best place in the world to be a child.

She became just the second head of government, after Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto, to give birth in office when she became a mother to Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford in 2018.

Opposition spokesman Nick Smith used the release of the cost this week to both whack the spending and brag of his own building ability.

"I built my own children's playground in Nelson with a playhouse, slide, two swings and a climbing frame for $5000, or one hundredth of the cost," he said.

"This half a million dollar extravagance on Parliament grounds is an insult to the thousands of playcentres, kindergartens, schools and other children's organisations that scrimp and save for playgrounds across the country."

