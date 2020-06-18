World

Oxford college wants Rhodes statue removed

By AAP Newswire

An Oxford University college wants a statue of Cecil Rhodes removed. - AAP

1 of 1

An Oxford University college says it wants to remove from its facade a statue of 19th century colonialist Cecil Rhodes that has been a target of anti-racism protests, though the decision will be made independently.

Oriel College has been under pressure for several years from the #RhodesMustFall campaign, which argues the statue glorifies racism and is an insult to black students.

"First, this is a moment for celebration," said Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, a South African graduate student at Oxford and #RhodesMustFall campaigner.

"Energy and pressure must still be exerted on Oriel to see its 'wish' to fruition."

The campaign was reinvigorated by the global wave of anti-racism protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and on June 9 a large demonstration took place outside the college.

In Britain, the Black Lives Matter protests have ignited a debate about monuments commemorating the nation's imperialist past.

Rhodes, a mining magnate, was a central figure in Britain's colonial project in southern Africa, giving his name to Rhodesia, present-day Zimbabwe, and founding the De Beers diamond empire.

He expressed racist beliefs and implemented racial segregation measures that paved the way for apartheid.

A student at Oriel in his youth, he endowed the Rhodes Scholarships, which have allowed more than 8000 students from around the world, including former US President Bill Clinton, to study at Oxford.

The governing body of Oriel said it would launch an independent commission of inquiry into the issues surrounding the statue, to which it would recommend that it be taken down.

Oriel said the commission would examine the Rhodes legacy and how the college's present commitment to diversity could "sit more easily with its past".

The #RhodesMustFall campaign began in South Africa in 2015, culminating in the removal of a statue of Rhodes at Cape Town University. But Oriel said in 2016 it would keep its own statue as "an important reminder of the complexity of history".

Latest articles

News

Rochester CFA responding to fires in time

ROCHESTER CFA has returned strong figures on its response times. In the reporting period of October 1 to December 31, 2019, the CFA arrived at emergency incidents within 20 minutes on 85 per cent of callouts. Rochester CFA captain Luke Warren said...

Andrew Johnston
News

Senate inquiry ‘missed opportunity’, domestic violence service says

CENTRAL Victoria’s leading specialist family violence response service has welcomed a new federal inquiry into family, domestic and sexual violence. Centre for Non-Violence united with the specialist response sector last month, expressing...

Ivy Jensen
News

REDHS welcomes new director of clinical services

Rochester and Elmore District Health Service has welcomed new director of clinical services Dorothy Stone, who joined the team on June 9.

Campaspe News

MOST POPULAR

World

NZ Council takes down Hamilton statue

The removal of a statue of Captain John Hamilton, in the city named after him, will prompt further soul searching in New Zealand.

AAP Newswire
World

New virus cases hit daily record in Sweden

Health officials say Sweden has registered a record 1474 new cases of the coronavirus in one day as testing for the virus increases.

AAP Newswire
World

China’s virus spike:57 new cases in a day

There are 57 new COVID cases in China - the highest daily number of infections recorded there for two months as concern mounts about a second wave of the virus

AAP Newswire