Italy reports 43 coronavirus deaths

By AAP Newswire

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have climbed by 43 against 34 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, while the daily tally of new cases increased to 329 from 210 on the prior day.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 34,448, the agency said, the fourth highest in the world after those of the United States, Britain and Brazil.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 327,828, the seventh highest global tally.

The northern region of Lombardy, where the outbreak was first identified, remains by far the worst affected of Italy's 20 regions, accounting for 242 of the 329 new cases reported on Wednesday.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 23,925 from 24,569 the day before.

There were 163 people in intensive care on Wednesday, down from 177 on Tuesday, maintaining a long-running decline.

Of those originally infected, 179,455 were declared recovered against 178,526 a day earlier.

The agency said 2.926 million people had been tested for the virus as of Wednesday against 2.892 million on Tuesday, out of a population of about 60 million.

