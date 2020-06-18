Italy reports 43 coronavirus deaths

5370537724001

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have climbed by 43 against 34 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, while the daily tally of new cases increased to 329 from 210 on the prior day.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 34,448, the agency said, the fourth highest in the world after those of the United States, Britain and Brazil.