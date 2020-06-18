World

UN should probe US racism: Floyd’s brother

By AAP Newswire

Philonise Floyd - AAP

The brother of the late George Floyd has called on the top UN human rights body to investigate police brutality and racial discrimination in the United States.

Philonise Floyd, speaking via videoconference to the Geneva forum, said of his brother's death in police custody last month: "The way you saw my brother tortured and murdered on camera is the way black people are treated by police in America."

"I hope that you will consider establishing an independent commission of inquiry to investigate police killings of black people in America, and the violence used against peaceful protesters," he told an urgent two-day debate convened at the request of African countries who are seeking an inquiry.

Leopold Ismael Samba, ambassador of the Central African Republic who spoke on behalf of African countries, urged all governments to take collective measures to combat systemic racism and police brutality.

