UK PM's car shunted by security vehicle

By AAP Newswire

British Prime Minster Boris Johnson's vehicle

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's car has been shunted by a security vehicle outside parliament when Kurdish protesters ran into the road.

The vehicle was leaving the parliamentary estate with police outriders when a protester ran into the road, prompting the official car to stop and the following Range Rover to drive into it.

Both cars moved off in a matter of seconds.

Johnson, who returned to work at the end of April after recovering from a serious COVID-19 infection, had just finished his weekly question session in parliament.

