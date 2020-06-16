World

Americans unhappiest in nearly 50 years

By AAP Newswire

Chicago residents line up for a food giveaway. - AAP

1 of 1

Spoiler alert: 2020 has been rough on the American psyche. Folks in the US are more unhappy today than they've been in nearly 50 years.

This bold - yet unsurprising - conclusion comes from the COVID Response Tracking Study, conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago. It finds that just 14 per cent of American adults say they're very happy, down from 31 per cent who said the same in 2018. That year, 23 per cent said they'd often or sometimes felt isolated in recent weeks. Now, 50 per cent say that.

The survey, conducted in late May, draws on nearly a half-century of research from the General Social Survey, which has collected data on American attitudes and behaviours at least every other year since 1972. No less than 29 per cent of Americans have ever called themselves very happy in that survey.

Most of the new survey's interviews were completed before the death of George Floyd touched off nationwide protests and a global conversation about race and police brutality, adding to the feelings of stress and loneliness Americans were already facing from the coronavirus outbreak - especially for black Americans.

Lexi Walker, a 47-year-old professional fiduciary who lives near Greenville, South Carolina, has felt anxious and depressed for long stretches of this year. She moved back to South Carolina late in 2019, then her cat died. Her father passed away in February. Just when she thought she'd get out and socialise in an attempt to heal from her grief, the pandemic hit.

"It's been one thing after another," Walker said. "This is very hard. The worst thing about this for me, after so much, I don't know what's going to happen."

Among other finding from the new poll about life in the pandemic:

* The public is less optimistic today about the standard of living improving for the next generation than it has been in the past 25 years.

* Compared with surveys conducted after President John F. Kennedy's assassination in 1963 and after the September 11 terrorist attacks, Americans are less likely to report some types of emotional and psychological stress reactions following the COVID-19 outbreak.

* Fewer report smoking more than usual, crying or feeling dazed now than after those two previous tragedies, though more report having lost their temper or wanting to get drunk.

* About twice as many Americans report being lonely today as in 2018, and not surprisingly given the lockdowns that tried to contain the spread of the coronavirus, there's also been a drop in satisfaction with social activities and relationships.

* Compared with 2018, Americans also are about twice as likely to say they sometimes or often have felt a lack of companionship.

Latest articles

Sport

Murray River Junior Masters returns after three-year hiatus

The future stars of Australian golf will descend on the Murray River next month for the Murray River Junior Masters. The tournament returns for the first time since 2017 and this time around Yarrawonga-Mulwala has been added in what will be a new...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Mooroopna’s Laitham Vandermeer makes AFL debut

It might not have ended with the result he was after, but Sunday was still a monumental day for Laitham Vandermeer. The Mooroopna product made his AFL debut, a lively presence early as his Western Bulldogs fell to St Kilda, losing by a surprising 39...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Brett Deledio hints at future Kyabram performance

Retired AFL star Brett Deledio has hinted he would like to pull on the colours of his beloved Kyabram one more time. Speaking on Melbourne radio station SEN, the 33-year-old said Bombers forward Kayne Pettifer, who was a former Richmond teammate...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

World

NZ Council takes down Hamilton statue

The removal of a statue of Captain John Hamilton, in the city named after him, will prompt further soul searching in New Zealand.

AAP Newswire
World

New virus cases hit daily record in Sweden

Health officials say Sweden has registered a record 1474 new cases of the coronavirus in one day as testing for the virus increases.

AAP Newswire
World

Brazil registers 42,720 coronavirus deaths

Brazil’s coronavirus death toll has risen to 42,720, with another 892 deaths in just one day.

AAP Newswire