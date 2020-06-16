World

Man shot during US statue protest

By AAP Newswire

Police arrest armed civilians at a statue protest in New Mexico. - AAP

A man has been shot and wounded during a protest near a museum in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, police say, where demonstrators were trying to tear down a statue of a 16th-century Spanish conquistador.

A police spokesman in Albuquerque, the state's largest city, said the man was taken to a local hospital in "unknown condition" and that officers "are securing the scene."

No further official details of the shooting were immediately available, the spokesman, Daren DeAguero, told Reuters by email.

The Albuquerque Journal newspaper reported that the shooting erupted during a clash between protesters trying to pull down a statue of Juan de Onate and several heavily armed members of a civilian militia group called the New Mexico Civil Guard.

The confrontation occurred outside the Albuquerque Museum in the heart of the city's Old Town district.

According to the Journal's account, one man involved in a physical altercation with the protesters appeared to draw a gun and fire five shots after he was pushed onto the street, sending members of the crowd scurrying for cover as one person yelled, "Somebody got shot."

Video footage posted to social media from the scene appeared to show one man lying on the ground as several other people tried to render assistance.

A separate clip showed three men lying face down and spread eagled on the pavement as police in riot gear stood over them, apparently making arrests. Another officer appeared to be on the ground as well.

Anti-racism protesters venting anger over last month's death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, have taken to destroying statutes honouring the US Civil War's Confederacy, as well as sculptures of imperialists, conquistadors and other historical figures associated with subjugation of indigenous populations around the world.

The statue at the centre of Monday's protest in Albuquerque is part of a controversial sculpture called La Jornada, which depicts Onate, known for the 1599 massacre of a pueblo tribe, leading a group of Spanish settlers into what is now New Mexico.

