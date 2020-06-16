World

Beijing reimposes curbs to curb virus

By AAP Newswire

Xinfadi market - AAP

1 of 1

Beijing authorities have imposed more restrictions to curb a fresh outbreak of coronavirus in the Chinese capital to other provinces, banning outbound travel of high-risk people and suspending some transportation services out of the city.

Beijing officials reported on Tuesday 27 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for June 15, taking the cumulative number of infections in the city's current outbreak to 106.

That makes it the most serious flare-up in China since February, stoking fears of a second-wave of the respiratory disease which emerged in the central city of Wuhan late last year and has now infected more than 8 million people worldwide.

While not in a Wuhan-style lockdown, the Chinese capital has gone into a "wartime" mode on a district level, with local neighbourhoods instituting 24-hour security checkpoints, closing schools and telling people to step up social distancing.

The outbreak has been traced to the sprawling Xinfadi wholesale food centre in the southwest of Beijing where thousands of tonnes of vegetables, fruits and meat change hands each day.

Beijing marked more neighbourhoods as medium-risk areas late on Monday, taking the total to 22. Medium-risk areas are required to take strict measures to prevent the potential entry of infection.

Overnight, some parts of Beijing including the city's old-style hutong neighbourhoods were walled up, with entry and exit restricted to a few round-the-clock security checkpoints.

All high-risk people, such as close contacts of confirmed cases, are not allowed to leave the city, state media reported on Tuesday, citing municipal officials.

Outbound taxi and car-hailing services have also been suspended.

Governments in many parts of China have imposed quarantine requirements on visitors from Beijing.

One suspected case who flew from Beijing to southwestern Sichuan province has become a confirmed case, health authorities said on Tuesday, and local officials are rounding up 111 close contacts for observation.

Latest articles

Finance

Jobs started to pick up in May

Payroll jobs rose 0.4 per cent in the final week of May and were up 1 per cent for the whole month, ABS data showed.

AAP Newswire
Finance

APN raising $55m in equity to cover debt

The APN Convenience Retail REIT is raising $55 million in equity to repay debt, including for its purchase of two petrol stations last month.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Credit card spending picking back up: CBA

Online spending has eased and in-store spending is picking up as the lockdowns end and stores reopen, CBA says.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Pandemic ‘far from over’ amid record cases

The WHO says the pandemic is far from over as daily cases hit a record high, with the bulk of them from 10 countries, mostly in the Americas and South Asia.

AAP Newswire
World

NZ Council takes down Hamilton statue

The removal of a statue of Captain John Hamilton, in the city named after him, will prompt further soul searching in New Zealand.

AAP Newswire
World

New virus cases hit daily record in Sweden

Health officials say Sweden has registered a record 1474 new cases of the coronavirus in one day as testing for the virus increases.

AAP Newswire