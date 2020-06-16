Police botched NZ terror gun licence

A bombshell report claims the Christchurch mosques terrorist was wrongly granted a firearms licence by New Zealand police, allowing him to compile the weapons used to murder 51 people.

Australian man Brenton Tarrant was convicted of terrorism, 51 counts of murder and 40 counts of attempted murder earlier this year when he pleaded guilty to the attacks.

On Tuesday, the Dominion Post reported Dunedin police did not subject Tarrant to the usual regulatory regime when he applied for a firearms licence.

Instead of interviewing a family member, as required, police questioned a father and son, living more than 1000km away on North Island, who Tarrant met through an internet chat room.

Police have been heavily criticised for their management of NZ's firearms regime, with further allegations in the Post article of overworked officers and sloppy administration.

The subject will be addressed within the Royal Commission into the shootings, due to report back on July 31.

Police have not responded to Stuff's allegations.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she retained trust in police to manage the firearms regime but wouldn't comment further due to the Royal Commission.

Tarrant's sentencing has been delayed due to COVID-19 but is likely to take place in the next two months.

New Zealand's firearms regime is back in parliament this week, after a long hold-up to Ms Ardern's promised second tranche of law reforms.

The government moved quickly in the wake of last year's atrocity to make a first wave of reforms.

Ms Ardern banned semi-automatic weapons and created a gun buyback scheme with a vote of 119-1 in parliament.

A second wave - to establish a national firearms register, alter licensing requirements and bulk up non-compliance penalties - stalled due to intra-government squabbles.

However, the return of the Arms Legislation Bill to parliament's notice paper signals an agreement between governing parties Labour and NZ First.

It appears minority partner NZ First has watered down the legislation, allowing farmers the right to apply for prohibited firearms for pest control, and a longer lead-in time for the firearm registry, which won't come into force until 2023.

"It looks like a deal has been done," Nicole McKee, Council of Licenced Firearms Owners (COLFO) spokeswoman, told AAP.

Asked why a farmer might need an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, a weapon believed to have been used in New Zealand's worst mass shooting, Ms Ardern said "cases where you are dealing with particular goats and so on".

"There are still very strict criteria on access," Ms Ardern.

"We should be open to the fact that when you put out a proposal, you get the feedback on how workable it is."